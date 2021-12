Lilly Lane (nee O’ Connor)

Sidcup, Kent, England and formerly Brownshill Road, Carlow, passed away suddenly, Sunday, 12th December 2021.

Predeceased by her husband Geoffrey and her daughters Helen and Philippa.

Sadly missed by her daughter Caroline, grandson Jamie, sister Ann, brothers Pat, Robert, Noel and Martin, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral to take place in Kent.

May Lilly Rest in Peace.