Male passenger killed in Longford road crash

Saturday, December 18, 2021

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man in his 20s has been killed in a road crash in Co Longford.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 12.30am at Coolnahinch, Cullyfad.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary where a postmortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

