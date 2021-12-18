  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Murder investigation launched after man dies in Belfast shooting

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Belfast shooting

Saturday, December 18, 2021

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in Belfast on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Rodney Drive close to the Falls road. One man in his 30s, who was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries, was later pronounced dead.

The PSNI have said a murder investigation has been launched.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said residents of the area are “disgusted and outraged” at the use of guns in the community.

“There is absolutely no place or justification for these heinous acts,” Mr Carroll said.

“My thoughts tonight are with the victim, their family and everyone impacted by this barbaric and awful incident.”

 

SDLP west Belfast Representative Paul Doherty said: “This incident has been deeply shocking and distressing to the St James’ community.

“There is no place in our society for violence.

“Of course, the thoughts of the whole community will first and foremost be with the victim this evening after this heinous attack.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the PSNI with their inquiries.”

The PSNI has asked anyone with information about the incident to call on the non-emergency number 101.

– Additional reporting by PA

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man arrested in connection with murder of woman in Belfast

Saturday, 18/12/21 - 9:29pm

Omicron variant will be dominant ‘within days’ as Holohan urges people to ‘work together’

Saturday, 18/12/21 - 7:18pm

Yellow fog warning issued for six counties as drivers are warned of hazardous conditions

Saturday, 18/12/21 - 6:13pm