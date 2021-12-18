Murder investigation launched after man dies in Belfast shooting

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in Belfast on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Rodney Drive close to the Falls road. One man in his 30s, who was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries, was later pronounced dead.

The PSNI have said a murder investigation has been launched.

Police in Belfast are at the scene of a shooting incident in Rodney Drive. A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and has been pronounced dead. A murder investigation has commenced. Anyone with any information please call 101 quoting: 1466 18/12/21 — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) December 18, 2021

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said residents of the area are “disgusted and outraged” at the use of guns in the community.

“There is absolutely no place or justification for these heinous acts,” Mr Carroll said.

“My thoughts tonight are with the victim, their family and everyone impacted by this barbaric and awful incident.”

Horrific to hear another shooting happen this evening in West Belfast. I have been on the ground tonight speaking with residents in the St. James area and people are disgusted and outraged that guns have been brought out and used once again in our communities. — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) December 18, 2021

SDLP west Belfast Representative Paul Doherty said: “This incident has been deeply shocking and distressing to the St James’ community.

“There is no place in our society for violence.

“Of course, the thoughts of the whole community will first and foremost be with the victim this evening after this heinous attack.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the PSNI with their inquiries.”

The PSNI has asked anyone with information about the incident to call on the non-emergency number 101.

– Additional reporting by PA