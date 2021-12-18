Tullow courthouse in need of repair

By Elizabeth Lee

Members of Tullow Municipal District are being brought to court, but only to assess the condition of the local facility!

Cllr William Paton proposed at their December meeting that they should apply to the heritage council for money to repair the windows of the courthouse which have became dilapidated. He said that the windows were in such a state of decay that there was a danger that they could fell into the building.

He continued that the courthouse, which is no longer used by the court service, was being leased by the local scouts group and that it was an ideal time for the county’s heritage officer to view it.

Town manager, Michael Brennan, said that the heritage council had funding grants of up to 80% of the costs and that he would raise the matter with the heritage officer.

Cllr John Pender said that he fully supported cllr Paton’s proposal and pointed out that the roof of the building needed to be assessed, too.

When Cathaoirleach Brian Donoghue said that he’d never been inside the courthouse and he’d like to see what it looked like, it was decided that a trip to the facility would be arranged for any councillor who wanted it.