Vacant properties in Carlow town centre surveyed

A comprehensive list of all the vacant properties in Carlow town, that includes the floors above street level, has been compiled by the local council.

Michael Rainey, director of services, outlined the project to members of Carlow Municipal District at a recent meeting. He explained that the survey looked at all the floors of a building and not just vacant commercial units at street level, and found that there was a “high level of vacancy” in the town centre. He continued that the council wanted to identify the issues with the buildings to find ways of bringing them back to occupancy.

“It’s turned out to be a very interesting piece of work,” he said.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace inquired about two derelict buildings at Shamrock Plaza with Mr Rainey replying that there’s a pre-planning meeting with the new owners and welcomed the news.

Cllr John Cassin also welcomed that news and added that people who earned too much money to be on the housing list but who didn’t earn enough to apply for a mortgage should be better supported.

Cllr Fintan Phelan pointed out that home loans were available from the council while he also added that there should be incentives for property owners to being their buildings back to life.

He also complimented the staff in the housing department and other areas for working under Covid restrictions, which was echoed by cllr Andrea Dalton.

She also welcomed the news that new houses were being allocated in Rivercourt and Cois Dara in Carlow town so that families “were getting their forever home before Christmas”.

When cllr Dalton said that she noticed that there were more people living above shops and retail units in the town centre, Mr Rainey said that a shortage of student accommodation has led to them