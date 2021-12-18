What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday’s papers are dominated by the new Covid restrictions that have been introduced in a bid to stall the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The Irish Times leads with a story on the “massive rise in cases” that has been forecast by public health officials. The Irish Examiner‘s main story also concerns the new restrictions, focusing on Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s appeal to the public to “dig a little deeper”.

The Echo‘s lead story concerns the impact the new rules will have on the hospitality sector.

The 8pm curfew also looms large on the front pages of The Irish Daily Mail and The Irish Sun.

The restrictions also make the front page of The Irish Daily Star – ‘Bar Humbug!’

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph focuses on Sue Gray, the woman who will be taking over the investigation into Downing Street Christmas parties that allegedly broke Covid-19 restrictions in the UK.

In Britain, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, The Times, and the i all carry front page stories on the pressure on British prime minister Boris Johnson amid the ongoing Downing Street party probe. The i also has a lead story on the surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.

The Daily Express takes a slightly different route, reporting that British Conservative MPs have been told they must back the under fire prime minister, as they were told Boris Johnson is the only person with the “courage” to lead Britain through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Along with the Downing Street probe, the Financial Times reports that experts believe the Omicron variant is no less severe than the current strains of Covid-19.

Britian is due for a white Christmas, according to the Daily Star.