  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Dublin Fire Brigade warns over use of lithium-ion batteries following fatal New York fire

Dublin Fire Brigade warns over use of lithium-ion batteries following fatal New York fire

Sunday, December 19, 2021

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) have issued a warning over the use of lithium-ion batteries after a man was killed in New York on Friday.

According to a statement by the New York fire commissioner, a fire occurred in the city which was caused by a lithium-ion battery from an electric bike. The fatal blaze killed one man and left a woman seriously injured.

The batteries, which power electric bikes and scooters, can explode if damaged or overcharged.

The New York City Fire Department said an “alarming trend” has emerged with at least four deaths caused by the batteries in the city.

DFB have echoed the warning, urging people to only buy from reputable dealers. The emergency service also advised people to only use the provided chargers to power up the batteries and never power them overnight.

“We too are seeing these types of fires in Dublin”, DFB said.

Further advice on the use of lithium-ion batteries can be found here.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Belfast murder victim was shot through window in front of family

Sunday, 19/12/21 - 3:46pm

Three men arrested as gardaí seize firearm in Dublin

Sunday, 19/12/21 - 3:31pm

Liam Neeson to star in Donegal-set action adventure blockbuster

Sunday, 19/12/21 - 3:14pm