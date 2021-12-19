Rachael Blackmore named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

James Cox

Jockey Rachael Blackmore has been named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year.

The National Hunt Jockey made history this year. At the Cheltenham Festival, she was the first ever woman to be named Top Jockey with six wins, including in the Champion Hurdle with Honeysuckle.

At Aintree, she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National with Minella Times.

Republic of Ireland young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was named Young Sportsperson of the Year after a big season in which he became Stephen Kenny’s undisputed number one.

The 19-year-old made a number of big saves for Ireland, including stopping a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.