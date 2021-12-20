Eco-aware Carlow kids promote climate change

THE kids at Ballon NS have joined forces with a local community group to promote climate change. Ballon Improvement Group and Ballon National School have created a calendar to raise awareness about the issues surrounding climate change.

The children are well informed and aware of climate change and what can be done to alleviate it.

Topics covered include reducing food waste, planting more trees, shopping local, saving the bees, energy saving, walking or cycling, water conservation, growing your own food, and tackling pollution in our seas and rivers.

The calendar is designed and printed by Ballon Business and Training Services. It is sponsored by Ballon Improvement Group and Siopa Glas – altogether a great community publication. Ballon Climate Change Calendar is available at Siopa Glas, McAssey’s, Ballon Pharmacy and Zerafa’s Centra in Ballon.