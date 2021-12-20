Eco-aware Carlow kids promote climate change

Monday, December 20, 2021

Pictured at the launch of the Ballon 2022 Climate Change Calendar are some of the pupils of Ballon NS with Bernie Mullins, assistant principal of Ballon National School and Secretary of Ballon Improvement Group.

THE kids at Ballon NS have joined forces with a local community group to promote climate change. Ballon Improvement Group and Ballon National School have created a calendar to raise awareness about the issues surrounding climate change.

The children are well informed and aware of climate change and what can be done to alleviate it.

Topics covered include reducing food waste, planting more trees, shopping local, saving the bees, energy saving, walking or cycling, water conservation, growing your own food, and tackling pollution in our seas and rivers.

The calendar is designed and printed by Ballon Business and Training Services. It is sponsored by Ballon Improvement Group and Siopa Glas – altogether a great community publication. Ballon Climate Change Calendar is available at Siopa Glas, McAssey’s, Ballon Pharmacy and Zerafa’s Centra in Ballon.

