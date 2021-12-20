Funding for Carlow community events and festivals in 2022

FUNDING for community festivals and events is available for 2022.

Carlow County Council has this week announced details of next year’s funding, supporting community organisations in Carlow to create experiences for visitors and locals.

Carlow County Council’s festival and event fund aims to assist with the creation of community-based tourism events for Co Carlow. The fund is a combination of the local authority’s own events, events in partnership with other bodies that have similar objectives and events run by external organisers, who receive direct funding contributions from Carlow County Council via an application process.

The initial call for applications is for festivals and events that take place between May and October. Funding under this call is €50,000. A further call will be advertised in May 2022 for October to December period (which will include partnership opportunities for events for the Festive Family Experience Programme).

Speaking about the scheme, Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) in Carlow County Council, said: “It should be remembered that the festivals sector, in addition to the cultural and social benefits, also plays an important part in supporting the local economy by helping to form a positive image of Co Carlow as a culturally vibrant visitor destination.”

Mr Comerford added: “It is essential that as a local authority we take a prudent approach to supporting safe experiences and their development by community groups in the form of this new scheme and we look forward to working with the groups on the ground in the creation of new visitor experiences.”

The closing date for applications is 4 February, which can be made at https://leocarlow.submit.com/.