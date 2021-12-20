Garda sent for trial for coercive control and sexual assault of ex-partner

Tom Tuite

A garda accused of sexual assault and coercive control of his former partner has been sent forward for trial.

The case follows an investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The officer, in his 40s, was granted €8,000 bail on June 10th and cannot be named for legal reasons.

He appeared again at Dublin District Court on Monday when Detective Inspector Cormac Brennan served him with a book of evidence.

The DPP directed “trial on indictment” on 22 charges and asked for him to be returned for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted the trial order and told the accused his case would be listed on February 25th.

Alibi

The judge warned him that he must inform the prosecution if he intended to use an alibi in his trial. In addition, gardaí must hand over copies of his interview videos to the defence.

Following an application by his solicitor Michael Kelleher, the court granted the accused legal aid, including representation of senior counsel.

He remains on bail with a no-contact condition and an order to stay out of parts of Dublin.

He faces a charge under section 39 of the Domestic Violence Act, which the Garda Inspector has said was “an offence commonly known as coercive control”.

Furthermore, he is accused of three counts of assault causing harm to the woman, two sexual assault allegations, as well as 10 criminal damage charges, threats to kill or cause her serious harm and to damage her house, endangerment, two thefts, and harassment.

Suspended from duty

The defendant, who remains suspended from duty, denies the charges. The offences can, on conviction, result in sentences of five, seven and 10 years.

The officer must stay out of a large section of Dublin and have no communication with the woman or her family.

At a contested bail hearing in June, Inspector Brennan said the accused and the complainant were previously in a relationship and had a child together.

The woman, who cannot be named, made a detailed statement exceeding 250 pages detailing allegations of assaults, criminal damage, threats and two sexual assaults.

The defence solicitor had said his client would contest the case.