Hike in housing supports urged for Carlow elderly

THE level of housing aid supports for the elderly is insufficient to cover rising costs, last week’s meeting of the county council heard. Cllr Arthur McDonald said that people experiencing financial hardship could not afford to pay for plumbing or electrical work. He instanced one particular job, which initially cost around €570, but the price had increased to €1,000.

Cllr McDonald said the council did fantastic work for the elderly, but the level of grants needed to be addressed. He informed the meeting that he had raised the matter with deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who was to bring it to the attention of housing minister Darragh O’Brien during his visit to Carlow last week.

Director of services Michael Brennan replied that staff from the housing section had raised it in a meeting with the department. “It is an issue,” agreed Mr Brennan.