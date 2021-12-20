Nine in court after major search operation targeting drugs in Wicklow

Nine people are in court this morning following a major search operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí in Wicklow searched 26 locations in the county from November 30th to December 3rd as part of Operation Tara, led by the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit and supported by local uniform, plainclothes and regional resources.

Following these searches in Bray, Wicklow, Arklow and Greystones, gardaí charged 19 people and referred 12 youths to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Nine of those charged with offences contrary to Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977, were due to appear before Bray District Court on Monday at 10.30am.

The other ten have already appeared before Bray and Arklow District Courts.

Operation Tara

An Garda Síochána said the focus of Operation Tara is to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute” drug trafficking networks at all levels.

“Under Operation Tara there will be a particular focus on street level dealing. Not only is this dealing devastating for the individual buying the drugs and their loved ones, it is also corrosive for local communities to have to witness it,” Garda Commissioner Drew Harris previously said.

“It is no longer the case that such dealing is confined to our cities and urban areas, it is now happening in towns and villages around the country. Operation Tara will tackle this scourge.”