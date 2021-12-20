Spate of burglaries in Co Carlow area

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ have issued a warning to homeowners to be careful about security over the festive season after several burglaries took place in Co Carlow and beyond in the past week.

In just seven days, eight break-ins occurred in the Co Carlow area. Four took place within the county boundary in Rathvilly, Rathoe and Myshall, while another four burglaries were carried out on Sunday night – two near Palatine and two in Arles.

The burglary in Rathoe on Saturday occurred in the Balymogue area, when a jewellery collection, including gold and silver rings and bracelets, was stolen.

The houses in Palatine were broken into on Sunday, some time between 3pm and 7pm, when small amounts of cash were taken. Gardaí are appealing for information about the movements of a car that was spotted near Palatine on Sunday evening. The vehicle is a blue-grey Honda SUV with a registration beginning 06 C.

Gardaí want to track the movements of this car and are appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage or any other information to come forward. Contact Carlow Garda station on 059 9136620 if you have any information.

They are also warning people to be careful around having their homes secure, with their advice being to lock up, light up and use an alarm system.