Three men convicted in Kevin Lunney case jailed for combined 70 years

Eoin Reynolds

Three men found guilty of the kidnap and assault of businessman Kevin Lunney have been jailed for a combined total of 70 years.

One of the men, referred to as “YZ” who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road in East Wall in Dublin, was jailed for 25 years at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin.

Darren Redmond (27) from Caledon Road also in East Wall, was sentenced to 18 years, with the final three years suspended.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt handed down the sentences on Monday at the three-judge, non-jury court, saying that the only reason he did not impose a life sentence on any of the three men was that the most severe penalties should be reserved for those who finance or benefit from these types of crimes.

He said the purpose of the “callous and vicious” assault was to terrorise Mr Lunney and others to prevent them going about their lawful business.

He said there was “chilling” evidence of the “deliberate and sinister” surveillance of Mr Lunney and his family in the lead up to the abduction and assault.

Following a trial at the Special Criminal Court Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and a man known as YZ, were convicted of false imprisonment and intentionally causing harm to Mr Lunney at a yard at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17th, 2019.

