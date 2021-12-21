Balto Christmas tree vandalised for fourth consecutive year

The Christmas tree in baltinglass before the lights were broken

By Elizabeth Lee

A 20 foot high Christmas tree has been vandalised in Baltinglass after two men climbed to the top on Sunday night, potentially causing thousands of euro worth of damage to the expensive light bulbs.

Video footage of the incident showing two men climbing to the top of the tree as it swayed under their weight was shared across social media.

This is the fourth Christmas in a row that people have climbed the festive tree which is usually put up at the beginning of December on Weaver’s Square, right in the middle of the town.

The tree lights were broken during this year’s shenanigans and could cost hundreds of euro to be repaired.

The organising committee who raise funds and spend ten weeks painstakingly putting up the lights across the town are “absolutely horrified” that this has happened again. They are now assessing the damage to see if there are enough working bulbs left to light up the tree.

“There are €4,000 worth of lights on that tree. We don’t know what the damage is yet, we have to assess it. There’s no point lighting up the tree again if there’s not enough bulbs left,” said Catherine Pellegrini, one of the Baltinglass Christmas Lights committee.

She and Tom Lennon, along with Louise Jackman and Suzanne Sheehy Curtis, spend months erecting the Christmas lights around the town.

“We spend two and a half months putting the lights up around the town, in the cold and in the rain. It’s heartbreaking to see this,” said Catherine.

She also pointed out that the Christmas tree survived the gales of Storm Barra only to fall foul of vandals in high spirits on Sunday night.

Wicklow County Council helped cover the cost of the light bulbs this year but the committee don’t have the funds to replace the broken ones.

They are appealing for support on their Gofundme page called Sponsor a Bulb as they await to see how many bulbs will need to be replaced.