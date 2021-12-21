Festive house in Tinryland wins €2,000 for charity

By Elizabeth Lee

CHRISTINA and Philip Walker from Tinryland have just scooped €2,000 for their favourite charity, when they came third in Energia Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home 2021.

Energia will donate €2,000 to Make-A-Wish on behalf of Christina and Philip and their neighbours Marian and Richard Matthews after they beat scores of other entrants in the competition.

For weeks, droves of families have been driving to the Walker home in Tinryland to lap up the festive atmosphere and enjoy the bright lights.

This is the second year in a row that the Walker and Matthews families have finished third in the annual Energia competition.

“Christmas is all about the kids and this year so many parents brought their sick children out to see our lights. You don’t really realise the work that Make A Wish Foundation do for these families, so we picked them as our charity this year,” said Christina.

“The people of Co Carlow and beyond have been so generous in donating to Make-A-Wish. We’ve had visitors from all over, including Cork, Monaghan and even people from Thailand and Malta,” she continued. “This is what it’s all about … making memories.”

They said that they were thrilled with the generosity of people donating to Make-A-Wish when they visit the Christmas lights and will present the charity with that money in January, when the festive season is over.

Over the past six years of the nationwide competition to find the country’s most festive home, the total donated to charities by Energia on behalf of the winners has grown to €48,000.

In addition to the charitable donation, Energia has also gifted each of the finalists a €500 Smart Home Store voucher.

Seán and Noreen McSweeney from Drimoleague, Co Cork have been crowned champions for 2021, while Tony Fitzpatrick from Wexford finished in second place.