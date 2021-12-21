Question mark over St Mullins right of way

The prospect of a right of way in St Mullins being closed was raised at December’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Sinn Féin’s Andy Gladney raised the issue of the blessed well in St Mullins. Cllr Gladney suggested land had been sold at the entrance and wondered about the right of way.

“Does the person have the right to close the right of way.”

Director of services Michael Rainey believed the right of way was still open and had not heard any change of ownership.

“If there has been a sale we will engage with the owner,” said Mr Rainey.

