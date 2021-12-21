Tullow town centre funding welcomed

The allocation of €100k to deliver a town centre plan for Tullow was welcomed at December’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue described the allocation was “fantastic news”.

The ‘Town Centre First Plans’ are aimed to tackle dereliction and revitalise town centres. The plans are to be developed in tandem with Town Teams that are representative of the local towns and who can bring a local knowledge and expertise.

Cllr O’Donoghue said: “The six reps on the Tullow Municipal District and local groups are ready to go.”

The Rathvilly councillor hoped the plan would compliment future funding applications for Tullow.

Director of services Michael Rainey said the council had commenced the tendering process for a designer for the plan.