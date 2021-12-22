Boy (14) given eight-month deferred sentence for ‘appalling’ violence in Temple Bar

Tom Tuite

A 14-year-old boy who kicked a man unconscious has been given a deferred eight-month sentence for vicious attacks in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

The boy, aged 13 at the time of the incidents, also carried out an unprovoked attack on a second man.

The teenager, who cannot be named because he is a minor, must comply with probation supervision and strict conditions for six months to avoid the court activating his sentence.

He entered guilty pleas before Judge Paul Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court where he was charged with assault causing harm at Crown Alley on January 29th, 2021.

He was also accused of attempted robbery and violent disorder with three others in a second incident in the Temple Bar area on February 8th. He admitted charges for stealing €65 worth of goods from three shops on other dates.

Motive

In evidence, Garda Shane McGrath, his prosecution case manager, described the first incident as an unprovoked attack with no apparent motive.

The incident happened at 4.14pm when a 29-year-old man walked into the teen’s group at Temple Bar Square. The boy was verbally abusive as he ran up and punched him before the group then chased the man until he reached Dame Street.

He suffered a bruised cheek and, as a result, was left “apprehensive at meeting groups of youths in public”. The man worked in the Covid vaccine distribution process but could not work for two days, the court heard.

In the second violent incident, the boy and a group approached a man walking from Crown Alley and attempted to grab his headphones.

An accomplice struck him on the head, knocking him to the ground where “he received a large number of punches and kicks”. Blows were delivered by the accused and other members of his group. A member of the public tried to intervene but was unsuccessful.

Garda McGrath said the man was “knocked unconscious from a vicious kick to the head” delivered by the defendant. That victim was taken to hospital for a CAT scan and suffered back pain. Judge Kelly described the incident as “pretty shocking” and “appalling”.

Family support

The boy was accompanied to court by a care staff member from his accommodation and a bail support scheme worker.

In a plea for leniency, defence solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan said the boy was in care and had “very little family support”, but added he has continued engagement in a bail supervision scheme.

A probation officer submitted a report to the court about the boy, who had no prior criminal convictions.

The solicitor said the teen had also matured, having spent four weeks in custody on remand, which was described as “an eye-opener” for him.

The court heard there were other serious issues in the boy’s background that would require him “to grow up”.

Judge Kelly ordered the teenager to remain on supervised probation for 12 months with conditions. He must attend an educational course and accept care and bail support service assistance.

Judge Kelly warned that failure to comply would result in the activation of sentences totalling eight months when the case is reviewed in court next June.

The teenager spoke briefly to indicate he understood the order