CAP proposal could reduce Carlow’s economy by €6m

SIX-MILLION euros could be taken out of the Carlow economy if new CAP proposals come to fruition.

The stark figure was raised at December’s meeting of Carlow County Council as Fine Gael cllr Tommy Kinsella called on the minister for agriculture to review current CAP proposal towards eco-schemes. He requested that the current proposal of 25% be reduced to 18% to ensure sustainability of farming in Co Carlow. This would leave more funds in the Pillar I sector in the single farms payment available for Carlow farmers.

“It will help to keep their heads above water,” said cllr Kinsella. “Carlow farmers are some of the most productive in the country. They will not be able to avail of the eco-scheme.”

Cllr Kinsella said constituency TDs did not realise the importance of the proposed changes.

“It could put farming back 40 years in Carlow.” He particularly called on Deputy Murnane O’Connor to take action before it was too late.

Cllr Charlie Murphy said the changes could lead to six-million euros being taken out of the county every year. The figure had been calculated by the IFA.

“That is an awful amount of money to be taken out of a small county,” he said. “Voting for this is voting for six-million euros to be taken out of the county.”