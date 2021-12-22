Death notices and funeral announcements

EDWARD (TED) ROOKARD

14 Inchapooka, Ballymurphy, Co. Carlow.

Ted passed away peacefully in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, the 21st of December 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his son Alan, his daughter Mary, grandchildren Sinéad, Hannah and Lucy, daughter in law Mary, son in law Grant, his sister Teresa, his brother Johnny, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a strictly private wake will be held for Ted. Removal from Inchapooka, Ballymurphy, to the Sacred Heart Church, Borris, will take place at 11am on Thursday morning for 11.30 Requiem Mass. Mass may be viewed online via the Borris parish webcam.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s cemetery, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh.

The funeral cortége will travel to the graveyard via High Street, Graignamanagh on the way to St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Please observe Covid 19 guidance regarding handshaking etc when sympathising with Ted’s family.

May Ted’s soul Rest in Peace.

Michael “Ozzie” Owens

On 19 December 2021

48 Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

At Saint Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents, Pat and Izie. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Collette, daughter Eadaoin and extended family, close friends and neighbours.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 21st December from 5pm, concluding with Rosary at 7.30pm for family and close friends. Please note House is Private at all other times. Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam : https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.