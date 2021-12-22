Gardaí warn public to be aware of new text scam known as the ‘grandparent scam’

Sarah Slater

Gardaí are warning the public to be aware of a new text scam known as the “grandparent scam”.

The scam involves members of the public being targeted when they receive a random text message purporting to be from a family member.

The text details how they require financial help or are in some sort of trouble which needs to be kept secret.

The person sending the text message then pretends to be a family member such as a son/ daughter/ sibling or grandchild who has lost their phone and is making contact on a new phone number – which is usually based in a different country.

The fraudulent text will state they require urgent financial assistance, for example to pay an urgent medical bill or fine. The victim of the fraud is then asked to make a direct payment to the fraudster’s account.

In a statement Gardaí said: “An Garda Síochána are advising the public to be wary of unsolicited text messages from unknown numbers which is being called the grandparent scam.

“Do not volunteer information as fraudsters are known to ‘fish’ for facts which they then use to make themselves sound more credible.

“Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is.”

Gardaí advise that they should verify the person’s identity by asking questions that a stranger could not possibly answer, call a family member to verify if someone is operating under a different number even if being told to keep the story a secret.

Gardaí added: “Do not send cash, gift cards or money transfers – once the fraudster receives the money, it’s gone, trust your instincts. The fraudster can also be made via social media platforms using fake profiles.”

The warning comes as figures from the Central Statistics Office show that fraud crimes have soared by 72 per cent in the past year.

In the 12-month period between September 2020 and 2021, more than 13,500 cases of fraud were recorded – an increase on the previous year of 8,000.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has appealed to the public to “not respond or give out any personal or financial details”.