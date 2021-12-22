Graiguecullen angler lands another mammoth pike

A Graiguecullen fisherman has caught his second behemoth pike in a space of year.

Twenty-two-year-old Shakur Roche landed a 19lb pike on Saturday 11 December on the River Barrow outside Carlow.

Shakur had been taking part in a competition with friends. Having started at 7.30am, it was not looking good for Shakur as the clock neared 2.30pm.

“Nothing was happening, just a bad day,” he recalled. “The (bait) alarm went off … I did not know whether it was a pike or a perch. When the alarm was screeching, I knew it was a pike. It went swimming right across the river and back again. She was all over the place!”

When he landed the fish, Shakur spoke of his reaction. “I was fairly delighted. I knew well I was going to win the competition!”

The pike was carefully handled and measured before being released back into the Barrow.

In February, Shakur also made headlines when he caught a monster 24lb pike, making the achievement that bit more special.

“It wouldn’t be that common now, lad,” said Shakur. “I’d say it’s very rare to get two pike like that.”

Shakur loves nature and wildlife and was delighted to see such a healthy pike at this time of year. In a few months’ time, when the pike is carrying spawn, it will like grow to 112cm and weigh close to 22lbs.

“It’s just great to get out of bed early in the morning, listen to the birds and learn about wildlife and how it works,” said Shakur, speaking about the appeal of fishing. “I saw an otter that morning with the rod in the water. I just looked to see what he was doing, what way he was feeding and where he was going.”

The affable angler is particularly fascinated by pike, researching them. The pike can circle a bait for hours before taking it. And the pike Shakur caught attempted to swim underneath growth in order to escape.

There is also the unmatchable elation of knowing you have a big fish on the hook.

“The minute you hear the alarm scream, it’s like winning the Lotto,” he said.