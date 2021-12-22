Healthcare workers apprehensive and anxious facing ‘significant’ Omicron challenge – Reid

Dominic McGrath, PA

The health service is already under significant pressure and is facing an uncertain few weeks, the HSE chief executive has warned.

The arrival of the Omicron variant will pose a “significant challenge” to an already stretched health system, Paul Reid told a briefing on Wednesday, adding that healthcare staff are “apprehensive, anxious and understandably, probably fearful of what they will head into again in the January period”.

Mr Reid offered a stark warning ahead of what he called another “surreal” festive period.

“We are actually heading into January next year with a much higher level of demand on our resources, on our healthcare, across the board.”

He said 431 people are currently in hospital with the virus, and 102 people in intensive care – nearly five times the number of people in intensive care this time last year.

Last January, he said, was a “very dark period” for all healthcare staff as Covid-19 cases rocketed and hospitals came under severe pressure.

With days to go until Christmas, and tough new restrictions already in place, Mr Reid appealed to people to follow the public health advice.

According to the latest figures, 53 per cent of people in hospital with Covid-19 are not fully vaccinated.

Mr Reid also said that 54 per cent of those in intensive had not been vaccinated.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Omicron cases are surging in the 16-34 age group (PA)

While he assured people that the health service would be there if needed it in the weeks ahead, he stressed that the vast demands on workers and resources could not be ignored.

He also paid tribute to HSE staff for their work, stating: “No words can express the thanks we have for them,” before also thanking the public following Covid-19 restrictions.

“If you do want to give many people a really nice gift, that is not just for Christmas, please go and get your booster at the earliest opportunity you can.”

Earlier, the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, warned Covid cases are surging among people aged 16-34.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said the State will see a significant rise in cases as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

He also indicated that if cases do surge, the testing system will come under strain.

Another record day in the vaccination & booster programme yesterday. 108,000 vaccines in total administered in one day (103,000 boosters). Thats 186,000 vaccines administered in just 2 days. 1.77M boosters & 3rd doses done. Thanks to all who are vaccinating & the public @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) December 22, 2021

Like previous waves, the virus is spreading first among young people, Dr Holohan said.

“It is most dramatically increasing in those age groups at this point in time,” he added. “That is consistent with what we’re seeing in other European countries.”

He stressed he is not “pointing the finger” at young people, but said it is a fact of the pandemic.

Dr Holohan also urged anyone not yet vaccinated, or those waiting to get a booster jab, to come forward.