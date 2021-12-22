New home is a dream come true for young Carlow mum and her two kids

CHRISTMAS will be extra-special for one local family this year.

The Kearneys – Sophie and her two children, Jacob (5) and three-year-old Hannah – are celebrating their first Christmas in their new home in Graiguecullen. They moved into Graigue na hAbhainn, social housing provided by Co-Operative Housing Ireland, during the summer. They had been living with Sophie’s supportive family for several years, with the three sharing a room at one stage.

Now, elf is on the shelf in the new home and although it does not have chimney, a special key for Santa has been crafted. Excitement has been building, but not just for the kids.

“Our first Christmas in our own house … it’s going to be so special,” said 25-year-old Sophie.

“On St Stephen’s Day, the whole family are coming over and I am making dinner. I am just so excited. Even if I am at the cooker all day, I don’t care! This is what I wanted.”

Sophie has battled to get to this point after a tough few years. Jacob has additional needs – a sensory processing disorder. As a baby, Hannah would be unsettled at night and wake the whole house. Sophie’s parents Gerard and Debbie were fantastic, but with different generations under the same roof there was some butting of heads. There was little breathing space. Covid-19 also struck the household, which led to Sophie’s mum being briefly hospitalised.

The search for her own space had been despairing. A three-bed rented house in Graiguecullen could cost €1,300 or €1,400 a month. The HAP payment would cover €600, but Sophie had her family to support, including speech and language and occupational therapy for Jacob.

“You go view the house and say you are a HAP tenant. They do not want anything to do with you,” added Sophie.

An outgoing person, Sophie had suffered from anxiety and mental health issues and her GP advised that her living situation was a problem. “I found it really hard. I had been going to the doctor’s once a month to chat about how I was feeling.”

The determined Carlow woman began writing the first of many letters to Carlow County Council’s housing officer after hearing about the proposed social housing from then-councillor and now-TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor back in November 2019. It was an opportunity for affordable housing in an area that she loved, which she could not let pass.

“I was fighting for one of these houses before they even laid a brick. I was doing up plans if I got one. How would I do it up? Chairs, tables … like a lunatic!”

Fast-forward 18 months and Sophie had her postman Brendan warned that she was expecting a letter from Co-Op Housing Ireland about whether she would be getting the house. She got an inkling there may be news from deputy Murnane O’Connor’s office, while she also had a revealing dream that day.

“I was dreaming about Josephine (then council housing officer Josephine Kavanagh) writing me a letter! You think I am making it up, but that’s how desperate I was getting.”

The postman eventually arrived and Sophie described what followed.

“He said: ‘congratulations, Sophie’ – he knew well! I bawled, bawled in the green. I’d say somebody watching would have thought someone had died. I went into my Ma’s … we didn’t even open their letter. We knew it was for the house. We were both bawling.”

She added: “All the worries and weight off my shoulders had just gone. It was just a massive relief. I can’t describe how happy I was.”

What followed was the excited preparation of moving in.

“I was literally dreaming of this house. As soon as I got in, I knew what I wanted to do: geometric paint in my son’s room; like-a-princess room for my daughter. My parents were amazing … they helped paint, lay carpet. My brother-in-law did all the panelling. Everyone chipped in. The kids were running around half-naked with paint brushes helping me paint. It was great. There was such a community feeling in the estate during the summer. All the kids were out playing as parents were painting or laying floors.”

Both Hannah and Jacob love their new home, while Sophie has made friends among her neighbours and she also sees her parents every day, as they live just a few minutes away.

“I really do love Graiguecullen. The people are lovely. There is something different about it. I knew I wanted to live here, have my kids go to school here.”

Sophie thanked deputy Murnane O’Connor for her crucial help and representation. “I genuinely wouldn’t be in my house if it was not for her … she fought for me,” she said.

Cllr Andrea Dalton was also another great support.

The importance of having your own place cannot be underestimated, as Sophie concluded: “As a mother, I feel I have given my children everything they need: a secure home, a warm home. I have Co-Op to thank for that.”