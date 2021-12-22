Nightclubs in the North to close as daily Covid cases reach new high

Rebecca Black and David Young, PA

Stormont ministers have agreed that nightclubs in the North will close from 8pm on December 26th.

It comes on the same day that the region recorded its highest daily increase in case numbers of the virus.

The PA news agency understands the move to close nightclubs was agreed at a virtual meeting of the powersharing Executive on Wednesday.

Ministers are later set to announce a series of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Some 3,231 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the region on Wednesday, a jump from 2,096 cases recorded on Tuesday.

It is the highest increase reported in Northern Ireland for a 24-hour period since Covid reporting began in April 2020.

The figures come amid stark warnings of soaring infection rates when the Omicron variant takes hold in the region

The death of three patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were also notified by the North’s Department of Health on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, there were 261 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 34 were in intensive care.

While no widespread shutdown of sectors of the economy or society are expected, ministers may move to close nightclubs entirely again.

The rest of the hospitality sector could see the reintroduction of restrictions aimed at reducing interaction.

Retired GP Geraldine McKenna gives Andrew Adair his booster jab at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

These could include the rule of six on table numbers and a requirement for people to remain seated.

Bolstered mitigations for the retail sector are also expected, including capacity restrictions, one-way systems and screening.

Social distancing measures for office working will also be examined, with new workforce Covid testing procedures potentially introduced.

Fresh guidance on limiting household mixing in domestic settings is also set to be considered.

Ministers will also deliberate on how to spend the extra £100 million (€118 million) of UK treasury funding allocated to the Executive to support the efforts to combat Omicron.

During a visit to a new vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast on Tuesday, the North’s Health Minister Robin Swann declined to “pre-empt” any announcements that may be made.

The North’s Health Minister Robin Swann receiving his booster Covid jab from Victoria Robinson, specialist pharmacist at his local GP practice in Kells (Handout/PA)

However, he confirmed there will be “additional asks” of the public.

“What I will say is I think it has to be a joint united message that comes out of the Executive tomorrow in regards of the asks that we may have to make of the people of Northern Ireland, because we have always been clear that we’ll not boost our way out of the Omicron and the threat of what is actually in front of us at this minute in time,” he said.

“There will be additional asks – the level of those will be decided by the Executive and will be announced by the Executive tomorrow.”

The North’s First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill are expected to take part in a press conference after Wednesday’s Executive meeting.

Meanwhile, pregnant women of all ages, including those aged under 18, are being urged to come forward for vaccination if they have not already done so.

This follows the latest review of evidence by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), who now advise that pregnant women of any age should be considered as a clinical risk group and should be prioritised for vaccination.

Pregnant women of any age can receive their vaccination at a Health and Social Care Trust vaccination hub. Information on vaccination clinics is available on Trust websites.

Pregnant women of any age can receive their vaccination at a Health and Social Care Trust vaccination hub. Information on vaccination clinics is available on Trust websites.