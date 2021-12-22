Person missing from Graiguecullen

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Jack Shannon. Jack was last seen in the Church Street area of Graiguecullen, Co. Carlow at approximately 11:40pm yesterday evening, 21st December 2021.

He is described as being 6’ 0 in height, of a medium build with blue eyes, fair hair and a full beard.

When last seen, Jack was wearing a charcoal ¾ length Fred Perry Jacket, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike Runners.

Gardaí and Jack’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked