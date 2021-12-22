Two schools bag festive vouchers

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO schools in the county have just scooped treasure troves of vouchers after they watched personalised messages from Santa.

Scoil Moling in Glynn and St Fiacc’s NS in Graiguecullen won the top prizes in a competition organised by Carlow County Council, in association with Jones’s Business Systems.

Santa Claus, with the help of the elfish Wibbly Wobbly Wendy, recorded video tapes and sent them with personalised messages to primary schools across the county. The idea was for the youngsters and their families and friends to watch the short film, with the two schools having the most views being the winners.

St Fiacc’s NS and Scoil Moling each won a €1,000 voucher for Jones Business Systems, while 25 vouchers for LoveCarlow worth €20 were raffled off to the students. An additional special prize of a €150 voucher for Jones’s was also won.

Keith Jones from Jones Business Systems said: “We are delighted to help out this year and the people of Co Carlow have been so good to the business community this year in shopping local and also being local online.