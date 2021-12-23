A woman of deep faith, Anne was a brilliant mother and an avid traveller

By Charlie Keegan

ANNE Darcy, Dolmen Lawns, Browneshill Road, Carlow, who passed away peacefully on Monday 18 October at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, was the former Anne Lyons and a native of Ardattin, Carlow.

Anne had been in failing health for the final two years of her life, her health being compromised further when she contracted Covid-19. During her illness, Anne was minded at home by her loving husband Pat and devoted daughter Louise.

Born on 11 June 1947, Anne was the youngest of six children of Joseph and Lucy (née Butler) Lyons and was predeceased by one sister, Kath Conway, who lived in Middlesbrough, England. Pat, from 4 Browne Street, Carlow, met Anne at a dance in the Ritz Ballroom and they married in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ardattin on 31 May 1969.

Anne came from a strong sporting background on her mother’s (Butler) side of the family. She played golf in Carlow, being good at the game. She enjoyed the social aspect of golf, making a great circle of friends at the Deerpark club. Anne was also involved in establishing the badminton club in Askea.

In the early years of her marriage, Anne worked for May Roberts, the pharmaceutical company in Graiguecullen, before the birth of her daughters Lorraine and Louise.

Anne and Pat resided on Green Road, Carlow for the first 25 years of their married life before moving to Dolmen Lawns. The couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in May 2019, before the onset of Anne’s illness, marking that milestone with a family meal in Reddy’s of Tullow Street.

Anne was a brilliant mother; there was always a hot dinner ready when Lorraine and Louise came home from school and a plaster was always at hand to deal with the cuts and bruises they suffered as kids. As daughter Louise said: “We are a very close family and I am sure I speak for Lorraine and Dad when I say that Mam had so much love to give and gave it right up until she took her last breath.”

The Darcys were avid travellers. During the 1990s, they went on a Mediterranean cruise and on another occasion travelled to Egypt, where they cruised down the Nile and visited Cairo. They went for a number of years on sun holidays to the Canary Islands and more latterly to the Spanish mainland.

A spiritual woman, Anne was sustained by her deep faith during her illness. In their earlier married life, Pat and Anne regularly travelled to the shrine in Knock. Anne would also lead novenas at her home as an expression of her Christian faith.

The death of Anne Darcy is a great loss to her family, extended family, friends and neighbours; she had particular friends in Vera Maher and Liz Doran.

Anne and Pat enjoyed going for a social drink, their ‘local’ being The Irishman’s at Court Place.

She reposed at Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Wednesday 20 October, with prayers being led that evening by Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea. Fr Tommy’s friendship with the Darcy family goes back to his time when he was chaplain at IT Carlow, when Pat and Anne lived close by in Green Road.

Anne’s remains were removed to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Thursday morning, where Fr Dillon celebrated her funeral Mass.

A number of special symbols of Anne’s life were brought to the altar at the start of Mass: a teddy bear brought forward by granddaughter Ruby – Ruby had given her grandmother a teddy bear when she was first admitted to hospital; a photo of a robin was presented by Ava, Ruby’s best friend – throughout Anne’s illness a robin regularly appeared at the back of the Darcy home; and a light scarf brought up by Jane, Lorraine’s daughter.

Readings at Mass were by John O’Neill (nephew) and his wife Lisa.

Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Luke Costigan (grandson), Keith Costigan, (Lorraine’s partner), Molly O’Reilly, Louise’s best friend, Debbie Ewing, Lorraine’s best friend, Vera Maher, one of Anne’s best friends, and Raphael Reynolds, son-in-law.

In a eulogy during Mass to a greatly-loved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, daughter Lorraine spoke of the caring nature that her mother possessed, and her winning personality.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Caitriona Kelly, with organist Claire Cashin.

Anne is mourned by husband Pat, daughters Lorraine Darcy (Maynooth) and Louise Reynolds (College Green, Carlow), brother Pat Lyons (Ardattin), sisters Lil Wilson (Orkney Islands, Scotland), Mary O’Donovan (Kill, Co Kildare) and Maria O’Neill (Chapelstown, Carlow), grandchildren Luke, Jane and Ruby, son-in-law Raphael, Lorraine’s partner Keith, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Anne Darcy was celebrated in Askea Church on Sunday 21 November.