Borris Lace project was a stitch in time

By Elizabeth Lee

AN exhibition of lace-making was launched in the historic Borris House recently, 174 years after Lady Harriet Kavanagh first introduced the craft to the village as a way for local women to make some money. But rather than it being a money-making enterprise this time around, the lace on show was a result of a community-wide arts project that aimed to connect older people with one another.

The ‘Borris Lace by Post’ exhibition was the result of six months’ work by a group of participants, who learnt how to make lace by proxy – following instructions posted out to them every month by two artists, Ally Nolan and Jules Michael. Ally and Jules put together craft packs filled with all the items needed for the participants to learn how to make the intricate and delicate lace pieces.

Seventy-four-year-old Annette Reddy was one of the women who took part in the project. Although she is a skilled craftsperson, she had never tried to make lace before, but was nevertheless up to the challenge. Inside the packages were pencils and rubbers, needles and threads and stencilled fabrics so the women could learn the intricate craft step-by-step. The pack also included a book of patterns and an instruction book.

“Every month we’d get a package in the post, which was lovely, because we rarely get anything nice in the post nowadays, do we?” said Annette. “The envelopes were beautiful, with designs drawn on them and then tied up with lace and sealing wax. It was like getting a present every month. They were gorgeous!”

“I love all sorts of crafts, and when I saw the ‘Borris Lace by Post’ advertised in ***The Nationalist*** I thought I’d give it a go,” said Annette.

“It was quite the challenge, because lace-making is so intricate and my fingers are not as nimble as they used to be. Lace-making is at another level, but it was lovely to do because it’s so mindful. It’s very engaging, so you have to concentrate a lot on it. You could get lost in it,” she added.

Jules, one of the artists who co-ordinated the project, said that the key was to make the complicated art of lace-making to be a joyful and connective experience.

“When I was asked to get involved, I thought that it was a leap into the unknown! I didn’t know how to make lace, but I knew that we could find a way to make it work. It was very difficult at first, because we weren’t meeting the people involved; everything was done by post,” said Jules. “Ally and I decided that it was about stitching and time and connecting with people, so we hand-stitched the instruction booklets together and hand-illustrated the covers. The whole thing was a process and we wanted to make the packs beautiful and individual to each of the women taking part. We put a lot of care and thought into the packages, because we wanted them (the women) to feel special and unique.”

The two artists collaborated very closely with the Borris lace-makers group, a club that was set up five years ago to keep their local heritage craft alive. Brigid O’Regan and Helena McAteer from the group got involved by making an instructive video, while they also helped the artists pick the patterns used in the project.

“We knew that we had to go back to the very beginning of Borris Lace, back to the designs when it was first made. We went to Borris House and used the original house samples, samples that would have been used by the women who originally made the lace, so that was cool,” explained Jules.

Borris Lace was the brainchild of Lady Harriet Kavanagh of Borris House when she set up lace-making as a cottage industry 174 years ago. She had been travelling in Europe and saw how Italian women could make a living by making lace. With the famine looming, the lady of the manor decided that the women of the village could make lace and thus have some money coming into the homes. At one stage, about 100 women in the Borris area made lace, and their products were in demand all across Ireland, Britain and in Europe.

The industry died because of industrialisation, but thanks to the work of the Borris lace-makers group and now the ‘Borris Lace by Post’ project, the heritage craft is being kept alive.

Local Borris woman, broadcaster and journalist Olivia O’Leary launched the exhibition in Borris House that showcased the lace that had been painstakingly made over the past six months. Among the visitors to the exhibition were residents of Borris Nursing Home who took part in the project. Annette Reddy was also among the guests there.

“It was very exciting to think that other women were doing this and that you didn’t necessarily know who they were. It was lovely to go to Borris House to see the exhibition and to see all the faces. The whole thing was really enjoyable, I loved it,” said Annette.

The project was developed by the Arts Office of Carlow County Council and funded by Creative Ireland Carlow.