Carlow writer releases poetry book for charity

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW resident who found solace in writing and as a means of coping with the various lockdowns and Covid social restrictions has just released a book in aid of two charities, Pieta and The Samaritans.

Enda McGarth has written hundreds of poems since March 2020 and now he has carefully selected some of them for his book, entitled ***Everyone’s winging it with patched up wings***.

“I started to write poetry to help get through the isolation and boredom during the lockdowns. I wrote my first poem when I was just a child at the age of eight or nine and I’ve been writing since, like screenwriting or songwriting. During the lockdowns, though, the poetry has taken over,” said Enda.

The Skerries native has been living in Carlow for the past number of years and has already gotten some of his material published by Horrorscope Press, a Russian publishing house.

Having lived with mental health issues, Enda wanted to raise awareness about what it’s like to struggle with life, so he’s released his poetry book. He’s also using the book as an opportunity to raise funds for two charities that help people cope with life and with mental health problems.

“The premise or concept of the book is my attempt to show that mental illness should not be taboo, stigmatised, hidden or covered up,” he explained. “People shouldn’t have to be afraid to talk about their mental health or to look for help. Life gets hard for everyone at some point and because of that everyone struggles at some point. Knowing that, I feel mental health shouldn’t be taboo.

“In my experience, hiding or having to hide mental health exacerbates it, so people having more awareness instead of these taboos and stigmas would be so productive and beneficial for those who suffer,” he continued. “I want to use the book to promote positive mental health through talking, expressing and reaching out. I felt Christmas was a good time to release the book, because there are those less fortunate who don’t have families or friends or are maybe without money or income and struggle and will suffer from mental health more because of the impact of Christmas on them.”

Enda has set up a page where people can donate to the charities and everyone who contributes will receive a copy of his book.

To support Enda’s fundraising drive and to receive a copy of his book, log onto www.idonate.ie/EndaMcGarth