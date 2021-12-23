Death notices and funeral announcements

Paddy Kehoe

Springhill, Carlow, Co Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on December 22nd, 2021, at his home.

Beloved husband of Sinead and adored father of Danny and Jack.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their families, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends, especially his bros and good friends in the biker community.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Removal from his home, Springhill, (Eircode R93 K5P1) on Sunday (St Stephen’s Day) at 12.30pm to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Paddy’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.facebook.com/GraiguecullenKilleshin/

House Private except for his removal on St Stephen’s Day.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Gaul

Ballymartin, Borris, Carlow

Passed away, suddenly, in the loving care of Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow, Co Carlow, on 22nd of December. Predeceased by her parents, siblings Andy, Ned, Kathy, Jim, Molly and Anne. Deeply regretted by her brother Mickey, sister Chrissie, nieces, nephews, sister in laws, extended family and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday 23rd. Funeral Mass on Friday 24th at 11am in The Sacred Heart Church, Borris, followed by burial in Ballinkillen Cemetery.

Please adhere to social distancing, avoid hand shaking and adhere to mask wearing protocols in both funeral home and church.

Funeral can be watched on Borriswebcam