Domestic violence incident prompts renewed call for Carlow women’s refuge

A CARLOW victim of domestic violence ended up in emergency accommodation, where she was under threat from a violent man, claimed a local councillor.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace demanded to know why this had occurred and called for action to prevent a similar situation from happening.

The remarks were made as the People Before Profit councillor proposed a motion for the council to write to the Department of Children and Youth Affairs to request additional funding for a women’s refuge/additional safe units in Carlow. The council was also requested to join the call from Safe Ireland for a National Services Development Plan.

Cllr Wallace said one woman had left her violent home to stay in the Amber Refuge in Kilkenny.

“She went to a refuge with just two black eyes and the baby she was carrying. She was there for a number of months and then she went into emergency accommodation in Carlow, where she had a violent man kicking her door in.”

Cllr Wallace said she had raised the matter in private with the council executive, but failed to get answers as to why this had happened.

“Why wait to take precautions until it’s too late. Let’s get a long-term solution,” she said.

Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan said individual cases should not be raised in the council. Cllr Wallace agreed, but said she had not identified anyone.

“People are looking for safety, but are being left traumatised,” she added.

Cllr Wallace said local services should get together to formulate a plan.

“We cannot leave this go on longer. There is an epidemic of violence and we need a proper strategy to deal with this.”

Cllr Wallace said women and children in Carlow were still being failed and Carlow was one of nine counties that did not have a women’s refuge. She stated that, according to EU standards, Ireland had less than one-third of its required domestic violence refuges.

Cllr Wallace said the “right wing” government had talked about prioritising domestic violence supports, but had failed to take action. Local garda figures showed a significant rise in reported incidents of domestic violence, while many more were going unreported, said the councillor.

Cllr Andrea Dalton of Fianna Fáil said she did not want the message to go out that there was no support locally. Carlow Women’s Aid, with the council, had to two safehouses for victims in Carlow.

“Women might be fearful that there are no services. There are services here in terms of accommodation,” she said.

Fine Gael’s Fergal Browne said he was perplexed that the victim of domestic violence often had to move out of the family home.”It should be the other way around. The knock-on effect is huge on the family, especially the kids, who need to be back in their own school.”