Drive-in movie was a welcome treat for Netwatch staff

By Suzanne Pender

NETWATCH found a safe way to celebrate Christmas with its staff this year by hosting a drive-in movie at Carlow Rugby Club. With Christmas parties cancelled across the country, the imaginative people at Netwatch came up with an alternative way to ensure some festive cheer, and what better than a feast of Christmas movies.

The drive-in movie event kicked off at 4.30pm last Friday with the magical Polar Express. It brought a fabulous festive atmosphere among the 200 Netwatch staff, friends and families that gathered in the grounds of Carlow RFC.

The second sitting was at 8.30pm with the ever-enjoyable Home Alone.

Alongside the film were some delicious treats from local businesses, including Quirky Coffee and Balloons & Sweet Treats.

The kids also received a very special video message from the North Pole to put their minds at ease that they are all on Santa’s good list this year.

Netwatch, global leaders in proactive video monitoring, are proud sponsors of Carlow Rugby Club and were delighted to have use of the grounds for the event. Some of the younger club members got to enjoy the movie, while the senior team were delighted to grab a warm coffee or hot chocolate from Quirky Coffee after their Friday evening training session.

“One of the highlights for Netwatch each year is the kids’ Christmas party, which we hold each December for all employees and their families,” said Laura Murphy, marketing manager at Netwatch.

“With the current Covid-19 numbers and restrictions in place, we looked for new ways to continue this tradition. Last year, we had Santa Zoom calls for the families and this year we were very excited to welcome all the team to our drive-in movie. It was lovely to safely bring all the team and their families together,” she added.