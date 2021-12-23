Father and son dead in suspected murder suicide at Co Donegal home

By David Young, PA

A father and son have been found dead at a house in Co Donegal after a suspected murder suicide incident.

It is understood the father, aged in his 80s, was discovered in the back of the family bungalow on the outskirts of Letterkenny while his son, aged in his 50s, was found in a car in the garage.

Gardaí have not confirmed how the men died.

It is understood the widowed older man, a retired public servant, had not been seen out and about for around a week.

The discovery at the house in the Windy Hall Road/Long Lane area was made on Thursday afternoon by a member of the public who alerted gardaí.

It’s tragic that two days before Christmas two family members are dead

Letterkenny councillor Gerry McMonagle, who lives close to the scene, said local people were stunned.

“I was down at the local shops this evening and I was talking to a number of people and everybody is obviously saddened and shocked that something like this could happen,” said the Sinn Féin representative.

“I think happening two days before Christmas makes it all the more shocking and sad.

“It’s tragic that two days before Christmas two family members are dead and the gardaí aren’t looking for anyone else.

“People are numbed by this. Obviously they are thinking about the remaining family and what they are going through at this time.”

Shock

Mayor of Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District councillor Jimmy Kavanagh said the community was in shock.

“It’s absolutely shocking news and an awful tragedy,” said the Fine Gael representative.

“This community is absolutely shocked to hear this and our heart goes out to those affected by this.

“It heightens the sadness of it that we’re in the season of Christmas and it’s just an awful tragedy.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email [email protected] In the case of an emergency, or if you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or self-harm, dial 999/112.