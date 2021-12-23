Funding mooted for Carlow theatre group

THE government was called on to provide a support package to theatre groups such as Carlow’s Striking Productions, which was forced to cancel its Christmas panto due to Covid restrictions.

Carlow County Council passed a motion calling on the government ‘to urgently put in place a support package for all panto, theatre groups and other arts organisations that have been impacted by the recent additional restrictions on capacity at venues. These groups have given huge voluntary hours and have commitments with local suppliers’.

Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan proposed the motion at December’s meeting. He said that many groups had been impacted by the restrictions on indoor events, which were limited to 50%. Foremost in his mind was Striking Productions, which had to cancel its sell-out run of this year’s panto at the eleventh hour. It left the group with significant debts.

“They put huge work into their production and employment to local people with suppliers. Unfortunately, it’s not viable to go ahead.”

Cllr Phelan believed a government scheme would support the theatre company, but the scheme’s conditions should be as favourable as possible.