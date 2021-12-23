Gate problem has Bagenalstown residents in fear of their lives

RESIDENTS are “afraid of their lives” that anyone could walk into a Bagenalstown apartment complex.

The security gate at the Manor House in Bagenalstown has been lying against the wall for months on end, cllr Arthur McDonald told December’s meeting.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said he had been looking for the gate to be put back up for more than six months. The property is understood to be in private hands. Cllr McDonald believes it is owned by a “vulture fund”.

“I hate raising it at a county council meeting. I was approached by three or four residents, who were afraid of their lives that anyone can walk into the complex,” he said. “The gate is lying against a wall.”

Cllr Andy Gladney described the situation as a “disgrace”.

Cllr Gladney said putting the gate up would stop some criminal behaviour that was happening in the area.

Director of services Michael Brennan said he was aware that the council had contacted solicitors about the matter and would follow it up again.