Housing minister opens three new developments in Co Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

ALMOST 80 families are settling into their ‘forever homes’ this Christmas after Carlow County Council completed housing projects in Carlow town and Borris. Housing minister Darragh O’Brien had a whistle-stop tour of the new developments recently to officially open three housing schemes.

Accompanied by deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and council officials, his first stop was at Cois Dara, Chapelstown, Carlow, where he viewed more than 30 new homes. The estate will be comprised of 63 houses when it’s finished in early 2022 by the approved housing body Tuath.

Minister O’Brien officially launched Cois Dara before making his way to An Chruachán in Pollerton, where six homes were developed by Tinteán for the elderly in partnership with Carlow County Council at a cost of €1.2 million.

The contingent also visited Borris, where the minister launched nine granite cottages at Pound Lane, which were constructed by Kevin Thorpe Ltd on behalf of Carlow County Council at a cost of €1.8 million. They also visited the village community garden.

A sod-turning ceremony was also held at Gleann na Bearú in Bagenalstown, where 22 homes will be built by Kevin Thorpe Ltd on behalf of Carlow County Council at a cost of €4.2 million. The tour of the county also included a visit to Carlow Build, a factory in Garryhill that constructs modular homes.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor was delighted with how the minister’s day trip went.

“It was a great trip, it was good to show the minister Carlow, Bagenalstown and Borris. We have so much to offer here in Co Carlow because of our location. We need more affordable homes and we also need more student accommodation, especially with the formation of the university coming. I’ve always wanted to show Carlow off and to promote it and now that I’m in the Dáil, I have a chance to do that,” she said.