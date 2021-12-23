Primary care centre needed for Tullow

By Elizabeth Lee

Tullow’s need for a primary care centre must be pursued because it’s been promised for several years but it still hasn’t materialised.

Cllr William Paton raised the subject at the recent December meeting of Tullow Municipal District, stating that he’d been in correspondence with the HSE but that they said that they couldn’t disclose information because of the confidentiality of the matter.

He said that he had previously received information that the work would begin at the beginning of 2021 but that it hadn’t happened. Cllr Paton continued that the primary care centre had first been promised in 2014 and again in 2017 by the then deputy, Pat Deerin, but that it still hadn’t materialised.

Cathaoirlech Brian O’Donoghue replied that Mr Deering hadn’t made any promises but agreed that the matter should be pursued.

Cllr John McDonald said that he had also gotten very similar correspondence from the HSE as cllr Paton which cited confidentiality reasons for not discussing progress on the project.

Cllr John Pender pointed out that 18 months ago, local auctioneers were approached by the HSE about possible sites and cllr O’Donoghue said that it was “time for action” on the care centre.