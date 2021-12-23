Support local hospitality by socialising early

By Michael Godfrey

ONCE again it’s Christmas week and we have nowhere to go. Gone is the office party, the opportunity to meet friends for a festive drink and the chance to share a nice meal with others. Haven’t we got it tough – but what about restaurateurs, publicans, hotel owners and their employees? They will have very little to celebrate this Christmas. In fact, some won’t even know if their job will still be there when things reopen in late January.

And with the way the Omicron variant is going, we could end up being afraid to leave our houses by then, let alone worry about where we can have a pint.

Last Thursday, I was talking to the lady of the house in Osborne’s, Clonegal – a gem of a pub – when news began to filter through that all pubs could possibly close this week at 5pm. We had been chatting about how ‘different’ last year had been for everyone, but what struck me most was the sadness in the woman’s voice, not because of the loss of business she had endured, but the fact that people had no opportunity to meet up and exchange pleasantries.

And while she expressed sadness at the fact that all of her orders had been placed for this Christmas – and some of the stock had arrived – she was again more concerned for her customers than herself.

“It was dreadful last year,” she said. “Now it is going to be the same if they go ahead with the 5pm closing. Who goes out at that time? We will get through it, but some people look forward to having some place to go,” she added.

On Saturday, I was in Baltinglass (so much for limiting your social activities, some might say – but I did make sure to wear a mask, hand sanitise as much as possible and keep my distance from people) and again spoke to another publican/restaurateur about the way things are.

Once more, I was struck by the fact that they were ‘disappointed’ by what had happened, but also demonstrated a resilience which, bearing in mind everything they had endured over the past year, you would have to say why would they even bother.

I was particularly struck by the attitude of Maggie Roche, chef and owner of Little Acorn Food Lovers Café, which, incidentally, only opened last year.

That is not to say she is a newcomer to the hospitality sector. In fact, quite the opposite – Maggie has a serious resumé. As head chef in some of the best eateries in Ireland, she finally took the plunge and opened her own restaurant in Market Square. She was only open a couple of weeks when the first lockdown came, which prompted her to install a hatch in the side door to facilitate takeaway orders.

“That was great. It just took off. Then we got the website up and the click and collect and now we have just started opening a few nights a week when this happens. But you have to keep going and adapting – isn’t that what it’s all about? I have a great team with me and we will keep going,” she commented.

All I can say is fair play to these people and others I have spoken to in the hospitality business over the past few months. They have been hit with one tsunami after another, yet they stay going.

Instead of complaining about having no place to go over the next month or so, why don’t we change our habits and socialise in the afternoons and early evenings? I’m not talking about people going mad and making a nuisance of themselves or throwing caution to the wind.

This latest coronavirus variant doesn’t take any prisoners, so we still must be careful. But we can show our support for people like Maggie and her colleagues and, please God, when the New Year dawns, they will all still be there, ready and waiting to look after us.