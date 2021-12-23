Trip to Brownshill Dolmen for St Joseph’s NS

By Elizabeth Lee

The boys from first class in St Joseph’s NS, Carlow, got to visit the monolithic tomb on the day of the winter solstice, 21 December.

This year, the shortest day of the year comes with a particularly magic number of 21/12/21 and in the twenty-first century so it was extra special for the boys to visit the tomb on the day!

While there Justin Kelly’s song The Dolmen at Brownshill was played and afterwards school principal, Fergal Browne, gave a short talk to the pupils about the Dolmen.

Sarah Myers visited all the classes recently in S Joseph’s NS as part of Heritage in Schools programme so the teachers would like to extend their thanks to her.

It is hoped to make the trip to the famous Brownshill Dolmen an annual event, to encourage a love of heritage and history in the young boys.