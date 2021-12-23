Bodies of two men discovered at Letterkenny house

The bodies of two men have been discovered at a house in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Gardaí are currently at the scene where the bodies were discovered today. Both bodies remain at the scene which is preserved at this time, a Garda statement said.

Early indications are that both men appear to have died violently, according to The Irish Times. However, gardaí are still determining the cause of death.

One body was located in a car and the other in an adjacent house. They were discovered in the early afternoon on Thursday.

The services of the State pathologist have been requested and the Garda technical bureau has also been notified.

Garda investigations are ongoing, with an update to follow.