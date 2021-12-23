Visual concert series is a shot in the arm for lovers of music

By Suzanne Pender

A STELLAR and exciting line-up of artists has been gracing the stage of the George Bernard Shaw Theatre in recent weeks, giving audiences the long-awaited thrill of live performance.

Carlow Live and Local Music Festival has been running all this month and has featured the best of musical talent from across the county, with plenty more to come throughout the month of December. The Local Live Performance Programming Scheme (LLPPS) aims to support employment opportunities for artists, performers and crew, helping to underpin the recovery of the live performance sector.

So far, Carlow Live and Local has featured lots of local artists, including virtuoso guitarist Shane Hennessy, an extraordinary talent that simply blew the audience away!

Another huge highlight was Jerry Fish with a Christmas edition of his new show ‘The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow Cabaret’, featuring very special guests May Kay, Tadgh, Richie Kavanagh, plus circus, carnivale and burlesque performances.

In keeping with the festive cabaret style, Carlow’s Cian Kinsella, one half of the comedy duo Lords of Strut, ensured a fun-filled and filthy Paradise Christmas Cabaret Show, which took to the stage last Thursday night. Irreverent and utterly hilarious, it’s one that will be remembered!

The festival has also partnered with Walter Hennessy Productions for a series of events, including the Sitting Room Sessions last Friday night, with local acts such as Justin Kelly, Karen O’Neill, Eric de Butléir, John Kelly, Seán Byrne, and Fiach Moriarty.

The Mobile Music Machine, led by Gerald Peregrine, has also been performing in care home across the county throughout the month, welcoming special guest singers, including Mary Coughlan and Orla Fallon.

Also in true Christmas style, Carlow Voices choir will perform an exquisite repertoire of carols on the steps of Visual on Saturday 18 December at 1pm.

The festival is again supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under a second strand of the LLPPS, in conjunction with the Creative Ireland Creative Communities Programme. Carlow County Council’s Arts Office has been leading this project under the festival production team that includes: David Frances Moore, co-artistic director and producer; Fiach Moriarty, co-artistic director; Janice de Bróithe, assistant producer; Paul Byrne of Good Idea graphic and web design; and Patrick Bramley of ULBA Studios, videography.

For more information, see www.carlowliveandlocal.ie.