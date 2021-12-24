Book about Fr Jimmy Doyle back in the shops

By Suzanne Pender

A BOOK of tributes to the late Co Carlow-born priest Fr Jimmy Doyle is back in the shops following a reprint of the best-selling publication. The reprint was ordered after the book, Sportsman and a Shepherd, was sold out days after it was first published earlier this month.

Fr Doyle, who died in October last year aged 76, was a native of Clonegal and was a noted hurler and footballer. He won three senior football championship medals with his Kildavin club as a young man and also played for the county before he entered the seminary.

Fr Doyle remained a loyal supporter of Carlow GAA and attended as many county and club games as he could, even though he was based in Kildare for most of the past 40 years. He served for six years in Bagenalstown after he was ordained in 1974.

After he left secondary school, he worked full-time on the family farm in Clonegal for six years and was a leading member of Carlow Macra na Feirme.

The late Fr Doyle was known as a soft-spoken, amiable person, who was popular with young and old, especially the sick. He had an easy wit and was a great encourager of Gaelic games. The Carlow flag remained a permanent feature in the porch of his home until his sudden death. At the time of his passing, he was parish priest of Cooleragh, Staplestown, near Clane.

Fellow clergy, family and friends have recounted their memories of the sporting priest in ***Sportsman and a Shepherd***.

Kildare soprano Celine Byrne shares her recollections and Fr Jimmy’s involvement, while his time with Carlow Macra na Feirme is recalled by Michael Drea, a leading IFA figure from Bagenalstown.

Fr Jimmy’s football career is outlined by contemporaries, including sports journalist Charlie Keegan, Tom Kehoe, George Darcy, Christy O’Neill and Cyril Hughes. Fr Jimmy was immensely proud of the three senior county football medals he won with Kildavin in 1966, ’70 and ’73 and remarked that he was the only priest in his diocese with such an achievement.

Earlier he had captained Kildavin to win the junior hurling championship in 1962. He also played with Bagenalstown while he served there as a young curate.

Despite serving for decades in big towns such as Naas and Newbridge, Fr Jimmy retained his interest in agriculture and every Monday on his day off he visited the family farm in Clonegal, which is run by his sister Josie.

Another sister, Frances, who is now retired, was a teacher in Borris. His eldest sister, Sr Margaret, is a Brigidine nun in Texas and his fourth sister, Eileen Smyth, lives in Westmeath.

The book is available at Eason’s, Fairgreen Shopping Centre; The Little Shop, Bagenalstown; Steemers, Bunclody; Ben Dunne’s, Clonegal; Made in Carlow on Tullow Street, Carlow; and parish centres in Carlow, Tullow and Bagenalstown.