Five counties under status yellow rain warning on Christmas Day

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for five counties on Christmas Day.

The national forecaster said Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford will be impacted, with “persistent” downpours to take place from midnight.

The weather warning will last almost the entire day, expiring at 11pm. The forecaster also warned of potential localised flooding due to the rainfall.

Nationwide, rain in the south and west will slowly move across the country this Christmas Eve, with highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees expected.

It’ll be a bit of a damp #ChristmasDay this year with a band of rain moving across the country🌧️ A #Yellow rain warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford & Wicklow where there’ll be a risk of spot flooding, so take care on the roads if you’re travelling⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ojb4zA2u77 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 24, 2021

There will be a wet, cloudy and breezy start to Christmas Day with widespread rain, which will be heavy at times with a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees are generally expected.

The rain will clear for brighter conditions early in the afternoon, although scattered showers will develop in the southwest and west. It will stay wet for much of the day across Leinster and Ulster.

St Stephen’s Day will bring mix of cloud and sunny spells, with scattered showers most frequent over Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees are forecast.

Met Éireann said the last few days of 2021 will remain rather unsettled, with spells of rain and breezy conditions at times.

It will continue to be mild for the time of year, with temperatures likely increasing slightly on previous days.