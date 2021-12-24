Hacketstown toy appeal guarantees a happy Christmas

By Suzanne Pender

NEVER before has the generosity of Hacketstown residents been more needed, their kindness guaranteed to brighten the lives of children this Christmas.

The annual Toy Sunday, held in Hacketstown parish once again, was an incredible success, with parishioners spearheaded by Fr Terence McGovern PP continuing the wonderful tradition started 24 years ago by Fr Jim McCormack. Toys and cash donations collected in Hacketstown are then donated to the Tallaght area, with Tallaght community police supporting the annual initiative.

One of the organisers of the collection is Hacketstown native Edel Byrne, a public health nurse in the Tallaght area, who sees first hand the impact this generosity has on families, but also the tremendous deprivation currently being experienced.

“It’s lovely to see every year the big response we have … it’s amazing, and I feel privileged to be able to continue the tradition started by Fr McCormack,” Edel told The Nationalist.

“But to be honest, it is bittersweet because of the desperate need there is at the moment. It’s been particularly emotional this year. There are people with nothing – you’d really notice it.

“We had a family with us last week who didn’t even have beds; they were all sleeping on the floor. People with barely enough money for food, so to have toys to be able to give to those children at Christmas is just amazing,” said Edel.

Edel explains that west Tallaght, in particular, is experiencing a lot of deprivation, with people left poverty stricken often by the impact of the pandemic and the fact that many local services are not running at full capacity or have been redeployed elsewhere.

“A lot of services are offering phone calls, but you do have to be physically there to see the need. Also, when you see a family face to face, they feel more able to talk to you and maybe that’s when you’d hear how bad things are for them.”

Edel works hard to ensure that every cent of the cash donations goes as far as possible, but the increased price of toys has been an added struggle.

“Definitely I was able to get more from a €200 donation last year than I was this year; prices have definitely gone up,” she says.

Edel is anxious for the people of Hacketstown to know just how much their donations are appreciated and valued and the enormous impact they have on the lives of children. “These toys are just so appreciated. It’s just so important to keep this tradition going; it really does make such a huge difference,” she said.

Tallaght community police visited Hacketstown last Thursday coming to Fr McGovern’s house to collect the toys, which will be distributed this week to families, just in time for Christmas.