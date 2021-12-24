Southern relief road looks as far away as ever for Carlow

CARLOW can’t afford to wait years for a southern relief road. That was just one comment in a mixed bag of views on the long-awaited relief road at December’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Fianna Fáil’s cllr Andrea Dalton looked for details about the relief road after the Department of Transport had approved the completion of a preliminary business case. Cllr Dalton deemed it to be good news, while director of services Padraig O’Gorman said it was the first formal approval for the relief road. However, it was still early days.

Mr O’Gorman said the process was very time consuming and complex. The council will now look at the various route options, including a possible third crossing over the River Barrow. It is hoped to submit the plan in the summer. If the plan gets the green light to the next stage, tenders would then go out for consultants to look at various options.

Councillors were told it had taken 20 months to get to this point. However, the protracted nature of the relief road process irked some.

Cllr Fergal Browne said the council had gone full circle, the relief road having been on the agenda for 15 years. He believed the council was spending a lot of time “reinventing the wheel”.

“Ultimately, we are still talking years before it is built. We can’t afford to wait that long. Go and look at the bridges; there is a clear need of it,” he said.

Cllr Browne also highlighted lengthy traffic queues on O’Brien Road. He felt that an urgent request should be made for a third bridge at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Cllr John Cassin wondered whether work could not start sooner. He said people were staying out of Carlow town due to the traffic.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace said it could take 30 or 40 minutes to get in and out of town. “It would drive you bloody mad,” she added.

Cllr Dalton maintained the recent development was good news and the relief road was something the town needed.

Cllr Charlie Murphy made a point that new bridges appear to cause huge issues when it comes to engineering, but bridges that are hundreds of years’ old are used every day in the county.

“There shouldn’t be as big an issue as building a bridge,” he said. “Sometimes these things are over-engineered.”

Mr O’Gorman stated there was only one way to progress things and that was through regulations. He said the cost of the project could be between €55 million and €85 million without a bridge, and €100 with one.

“There is not going to be quick approval or fast-tracking of monies. It will be based on reports being made, things stacking up and traffic models showing there is a need for it.”

Mr O’Gorman said the council hoped to progress matters as quickly as possible, but there would be no diggers on site next year.