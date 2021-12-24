  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Stunning fireworks lit up the night at Rathvilly’s Christmas craft fair

Stunning fireworks lit up the night at Rathvilly’s Christmas craft fair

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Fireworks light up the night sky during the recent Rathvilly GAA Christmas fair and fireworks display
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Christina Lynch, Olga Kielczykowska, Sarah Kelly, Maeve Clarke and Chloe Kavanagh at the Rathvilly GAA Christmas fair

Alison Murphy and her son Tadhg

Brothers Brendan and Brian Murphy and club chairman Pat Deering with the ***Nationalist*** Cup

Ava Nash meets Santa Claus at the Christmas fair

Winners of the Best Christmas Jumper competition at the Rathvilly GAA Christmas fair were Darragh Tallon, Éireann Sibbald, Jake Dunegan and Mark O’Keeffe, who are pictured with cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach od Carlow County Council, and Pat Deering, chairman of Rathvilly GAA

Emma Nolan, Brooke O’Donoghue, Cairo Lucas and Leila Colfer

Children having fun on the roundabout at the Rathvilly GAA Christmas fair

All smiles were Clodagh McFarland, Tiffany Sheeran and Abigail Robinson

By Suzanne Pender

THE skies lit up over Rathvilly in spectacular style recently as the local GAA club hosted a hugely successful fireworks display and Christmas craft fair. Crafts businesses and food stalls from near and far offered a wonderful selection of festive fare, while, of course, no Christmas get-together would be complete without the man himself – Santa Claus!

As the sky darkened, the main event of the evening was the fireworks display – a spectacular show and an exciting first for Rathvilly. The event was part of the ‘County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience’, supported by Carlow County Council and the Local Enterprise Office.

Of course, the fireworks weren’t the only glittering attraction on show in the grounds of Rathvilly GFC, with the Nationalist Cup also on display – a welcome guest of honour for deserving county champions Rathvilly.

“We were delighted with how it went – it was very successful,” said Pat Deering, chairman of Rathvilly GFC. “We’d a brilliant crowd and with it being outdoors and so weather dependent, like a lot of things at the moment, we were happy that the weather was kind to us, too.”

Pat thanked all the volunteers and club members who took on the huge task of organising the event, ensuring a very successful and safe evening for all.

“Last September, the Local Enterprise Board approached us about having a fireworks display and we said we would … and also have a Christmas fair in conjunction with it,” he explained. “There was a lot of work involved and a lot of organising in putting the whole thing together, so a big ‘thank you’ to everyone.”

Pat added that while there was a club fundraising element to the event, the focus was really on creating a community evening for all to enjoy.

“Earlier in the year we fenced the pitch and had fundraising for that, and our main fundraiser was a drive-in bingo that ran for three or four months up to September that gave out €50,000 in prize-money, so really the Christmas fair was more about having a community event,” he said.

More than 200 children got a chance to meet Santa, while the fireworks ran for over ten minutes, which generated lots of “oohs” and “aahs”.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan was also on hand for the tough task of picking the winners of the Christmas jumper competition.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Southern relief road looks as far away as ever for Carlow

Friday, 24/12/21 - 10:35am

Book about Fr Jimmy Doyle back in the shops

Friday, 24/12/21 - 9:00am

Funding mooted for Carlow theatre group

Thursday, 23/12/21 - 8:35pm