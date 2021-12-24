Woman (40s) dies in assault at Co Wicklow home

A woman aged in her 40s had died following an assault at a home in Co Wicklow.

The fatal incident took place this afternoon at approximately 4pm at a domestic dwelling in Park Na Sillogue Court, Enniskerry.

Emergency services attended the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead.

One man, also aged in his 40s, was arrested and taken to Bray Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

An Garda Síochána is not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, a Garda statement said.

However, gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident and the scene is currently preserved for an examination by the Garda technical bureau.

The office of the State pathologist has also been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward. They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Park Na Sillogue area of Bray this afternoon between 3pm and 4pm to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Bray Garda station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.